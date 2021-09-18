Douglas “Doug” J. Riopelle was born Aug. 5, 1958, and was 63 years old when he suddenly left this world on Sept. 1, 2021. He had just recently moved to his vacation home in Ludington from the Metro Detroit area to enjoy his retirement with his wife, Sue.
Doug is preceded in death by his mother Emilia (Millie) Riopelle, his stepmother Marguerite (Marge) Riopelle and his father Russell Riopelle.
Doug is survived by the following family who are devastated by his tremendous loss and will always hold him in their hearts:
• His doting wife, Sue Riopelle;
• His children Katie Schulte (MacLeod) and her husband, Jayson Schulte;
Jenny O’Connor (MacLeod) and her husband, James O’Connor III;
Emily Riopelle and her husband, Patrick Iadipaolo; and, Oliver Riopelle;
• His adoring grandchildren Lily and James O’Connor as well as two new babies on their way;
• Doug’s older brother Don and his wife Christine alongside their children Scott, Tyler and Lisa as well as their spouses, partners and children;
• Doug’s twin sister Donna Riopelle and her husband, Dennis DuPuis;
• His cousins who were more like siblings: Jennifer Rutherford and her husband Joe, Jeff Riopelle, Liz McGowan and Pam Fradeneck.
Donations can be made on behalf of the family to www.nami.org.