Douglas E. Stevenson, age 72, of Ludington, Michigan, passed away on June 22, 2022, after a brief illness. He is survived by his beloved partner of 40 years, Bonnie L. Woeltje of Elmwood Park, Illinois; his brother, Dennis (Kathy) Stevenson of Clemson, South Carolina; his niece, Kristen Marie Stevenson of Gaffney SC; his nephew, Scott Elliott (Melody) Stevenson of Bentwood, Tennessee; cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Virginia Marie Longpre Stevenson and Winthrop Elliott Stevenson.
Doug graduated from Ludington High School in 1967.
In 1971, he received his BS from Eastern Michigan University; and, in 1975, he received his Juris Doctorate degree from Stetson University College of Law.
He was admitted to the Florida Bar in January of 1976 and the State Bar of Michigan in May of 1976, and received his MPA from Grand Valley State University in 2000.
Doug was a practicing attorney for 46 years, beginning in 1976, serving both in private practice and in prosecutorial positions for Mason and surrounding counties.
From 1988 to 1994, he was District Court Magistrate of the Mason County 79th District Court; from 1995 to 1997, he was assistant prosecutor for Manistee County; and, from 1998 to 2008, he was Chief Assistant Prosecutor for Lake County. He also served as the SCENT prosecuting attorney for Manistee, Mason and Oceana Counties.
In addition to his legal practice, Doug served the community as president of Hospice of Mason County, a member of the Board of Directors for Substance Abuse Services of Ludington; and, as an adjunct faculty member at West Shore Community College.
Doug served in the Michigan Army National Guard from 1979 to 1995. He retired as a Major in the JAG Corps and Military Judge.
Doug loved to spend time in Sedona, Arizona at his winter residence. An avid hiker, he and Bonnie visited around 250 of the U. S. National Park Service locations and, when not traveling throughout the park system, often hiked here at home in Ludington State Park.
Services for Doug will be Private with a “Celebration of Life” on Aug. 27, 2022 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Stearns Hotel, Ludington.
Arrangements entrusted to Hitzeman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 9445 W. 31st St., Brookfield, Ilinois 60513.
Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Petoskey, Michigan.
Memorials appreciated to : National Park Service Accounting Operations Center c/o RDMT Deposits 13461 Sunrise Valley Drive Herndon, VA 20171.