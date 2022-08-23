There will be a Celebration of Life for Douglas E. Stevenson this coming Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Stearns Hotel in Ludington. It will take place in the ballroom from 4-7 p.m. Family, friends and colleagues are all welcome to attend.
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.