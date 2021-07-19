Douglas J. Klinger, 79, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on July 16, 2021.
Doug was born on June 22, 1942, in Detroit to the late Irene and Elwood Klinger. The family resided in Livonia until Doug was 15 ½ years old when they moved to Walhalla. In Walhalla Doug’s mother owned and operated her own diner, “Klinger Café.” Doug worked in the diner as a short order cook until his graduation from Mason County Central in 1960. After graduation, he immediately signed up for the service for a “three-year military vacation.” Doug spent most of his time in the U.S. Army at Fort Benning in Georgia. He served as a radar repairman and was promoted to SP/4 Class before his honorable discharge in October 1963.
Doug then returned to Mason County where he enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing and hiking. It was during that special time where he met the love of his life, Jenette Gilman. They developed a lifelong relationship. They were married for 57 years and produced three wonderful children Scott Douglas (Sandra Buckner) Klinger, Randall (Lori) Klinger and Teresa (Lon) Starkweather.
Doug was an integral part of Park Dairy (House of Flavors) and held several positions in his 47-year career. His last position was safety coordinator before retiring in September 2011.
Doug was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He is survived by his wife Jenette, brother Gary Klinger, sister Judy (Pat) Cunningham and his children along with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his stepfather Marshall Smith, his brother Dennis Klinger and one granddaughter.
Cremation has taken place and a small family graveside service will be held at Bachelor Cemetery in Fountain, presided over by lifelong friend, Jerry Bradley.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made directly to the Klinger family to help with funeral expenses, or to the non-profit Lakeshore Animal Friends.
