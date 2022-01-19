Douglas Lee Hansen, 77, of Ludington, died Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at home. He was born June 22, 1944, in Ludington, the son of James and Alice (Semple) Hansen.
Doug served in the U.S. Air Force and was honorably discharged in 1965.
Doug retired in 2006 from HarbisonWalker International where he had been employed for 35 years. In his spare time, Doug enjoyed camping with his family, playing golf and going to the American Legion with his good friend, Dale. When he was younger, Doug enjoyed hunting, bowling and racing stock cars.
On April 25, 1987, at Community Church in Ludington, Doug married Susan E. Geil, who survives him. He is also survived by four sons Randall Hansen, Scott Hansen, Devon Hansen and Brennan Hansen; three grandchildren Marissa (Ben) Barker, Dylan Hansen and Karson Hansen; two great-grandsons Jace and Daxx; his sister Sherry Johnson; his brother James (Cathy) Hansen; and, several nieces and nephews.
Doug was preceded in death by his parents; his brother Denny Hansen; two sisters Sandy Rogers and Dorothy “Dot” Rose; and, an infant son.
Cremation has taken place and a celebration of Doug’s life will be held in the spring.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.