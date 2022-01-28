Douglas W. Strzynski, age 62, of Scottville, passed away suddenly Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022 at his home. He was born July 11, 1959, in Flint, to Casimer “Willie” and Lucille (Thibeaut) Strzynski. Doug graduated from Ludington High School in 1977.
Doug was a fisherman through and through. He was charter boat captain of the Polecat for more than 40 years. He also owned Yeck Lures. Doug started working for Dick Yeck and bought the business from Bill several years ago. Doug proudly belonged to the Manistee Charter Association where he was a weigh master for more than 30 years. He was a hard worker and never liked to sit still for too long. Doug also enjoyed hunting, watching his boys play sports and the Weather Channel (to know if it would be good fishing weather). When his boys were younger, he coached Ludington High School wrestling, and he continued to do that for more than 15 years. To much of his friends’ dismay, Doug was also an avid U of M fan.
He married Cindy (Shoup) Strzynski on Dec. 22, 2011 at the court house in Ludington. He and Cindy enjoyed spending time together. It didn’t matter if it was outside enjoying nature or watching an episode of “MASH” on TV, they truly enjoyed each other’s company. Doug loved deeply and gave the best hugs.
He will be greatly missed by his wife of 10 years Cindy Strzynski; his sons Ged (Roxanne Collins) Strzynski of Ludington, Jerid Strzynski of Ludington and Casimer (Jessica Hart) Strzynski of Detroit; his stepsons Wayne (Shayla Collins) Rinkevicz Jr. and Jordan Rinkevicz; his granddaughters Kiley Marie and Sarica; his siblings Charlene (Robert) Farrer, Janielle (Richard) Maike, Denise (Timothy) Whipkey and Dawn Videan; his father-in-law David (Ellen) Shoup Jr.; his best friend Terry Thiel; and, numerous nieces and nephews.
Doug was preceded in death by his parents Casimer and Lucille Strzynski and his best fishing buddies Brain McDonald and Clint Looney.
A visitation will be held Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 from 5-8 p.m. at the Oak Grove Funeral Home in Ludington. A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 at 11 a.m. also at the funeral home. Family will greet friends starting at 10 a.m. Continued celebration of life will be held shortly after the service, at the Danish Brotherhood.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Doug’s name may be directed to the Polecat Scholarship Fund which is being set up to get kids fishing and help pay for future captain’s license. Make checks payable to Polecat Fund. Mail to 650 W. U.S. 10-31, Scottville, MI 49454
