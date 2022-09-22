Doyle Joseph Fenner, or ‘D’ as most called him, was called to heaven on Sept. 6, 2022, after a long battle with his health. He came into this world on Aug. 6, 1952 in Ludington. Doyle was known for diving into anything that supported kids. He had a passion for getting others to achieve more than they thought possible in any aspect of life. This started with coaching for Area 24 Special Olympics in various sports as well as being area director. He began his time working for the Intermediate School District as an aide starting in the early 1970s and continued with the Special Olympics well after leaving the school district to help build what is now the Consumers Power Plant. This was the start of his ‘desk job’ life. He also started working for Mason County Fruit Packers-now Indian Summer, in 1975 as a summer cherry tank worker. Cherry tanks progressed into serving as operations manager for many years until he retired in 2021.
In 1974 Doyle married his love, Marilyn Larsen. This marriage brought his daughter Tanya (Fenner) Walter together with her two sons Randall Hathaway and David (Hathaway) Fenner. As time went by, a large family tree grew with grandchildren and great-grandchildren that Doyle loved and supported whenever he could. He was preceded in death by his parents Emmett Fenner and Lillian (Payne) Fenner along with his sister Emma Jean Fenner from Scottville.
Doyle loved his flower garden and as long as snow wasn’t covering the ground he could be found caring for or changing the layout of his garden. When he wasn’t gardening, he was doing something with kids and animals. He first started with raising Samoyed and Husky dogs. This transitioned into rabbits and showing. He was small animal superintendent during the 1970s and loved getting kids into that aspect of 4-H. Doyle stayed in 4-H as a leader transitioning into the horse side well into the 2000s. The horse side expanded when he got involved in the Michigan Interscholastic Horsemanship Association in early 1980s and brought the competition to Mason County. He was known as “the man in shorts” at the state finals or the one who always voted “abstain.” While involved with MIHA he served as coach, district chairman, regional chairman, state show chairman and part of many committees to bring in new aspects such as the Junior Division, adding in a D division, and having the MIHA portion of the Michigan State Fair when he ran that horse show as well. MIHA was on his mind all year long and after each season he would start planning what to change for the next season.
A celebration potluck and pig roast will be held at The Western Michigan Fairgrounds on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 starting at 2:30 p.m. with a dedication starting at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers please donate in his name to MIHA for future use of supporting youth.
