Dr. Ferris Tindall Laraway, DDS, died on March 24, 2023, in Cudjoe Key, Florida, surrounded by his loving family.
Ferris was born on April 21, 1938, in Muskegon to Charles and Gretchen Laraway. He attended Muskegon schools where he played football, boxed and excelled academically. Following his graduation from high school he attended Seattle Pacific University and Spring Arbor College. He received a bachelor’s degree from Michigan State University and his doctor of dental surgery degree from the University of Michigan.
It was during his time at Michigan State that he met the love of his life, Dawne Karnes, and on Aug. 26, 1961, they were married and began an adventure together that spanned nearly 62 years.
Ferris was an admired and respected member of his chosen profession and particularly enjoyed caring for the families of the Ludington and surrounding communities during his career that lasted over three decades. He was an avid outdoorsman and an accomplished yachtsman having spent years navigating the Great Lakes, the Caribbean and the North American Atlantic coast.
His dearest friends knew him as “Fred.” His family called him “Tin,” “Fern” or “Gramps” and it was these relationships that he treasured most and gave him the greatest joy. He faced the end of his life with the courage and stoicism of a true hero.
Ferris is survived by his wife Dawne; his son Michael and wife Asha; granddaughters Anya, Emma and Gena; daughter Wendy and husband Mike VanHouten; daughter Debbie and husband Tom Reilly; grandsons Kevin Kott, Kenn and wife Carmen Kott; and great-granddaughters Mallory and Maddison; his sister Esther Fritz and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Duane Laraway.
Per his request Ferris was cremated and a private family celebration of life is to be held. Those wishing to remember Ferris are encouraged to support their local Hospice organization or the Parkinson’s Foundation at www.Parkinsons.org