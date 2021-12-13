Dr. George Edward Kieler, MD, age 90, of Roscommon, died on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in the presence and comfort of his family.
George was born Oct. 6, 1931, in Ludington, the son of William and Ida (Smith) Kieler. George, or “Doc” as he was known, moved to Los Angeles to study medicine, and attended Andrews University in Berrien Springs, Loma Linda University Medical School in Loma Linda, California, and interned at St. Luke’s Hospital in Saginaw. He was a member of the Michigan State Medical Society, Crawford County Medical Society, American Society of Anesthesiologists, Michigan Society Anesthesiologists, Academy of Family Practice, Fellowship of Family Practice and the AMA. George retired from his practice of 43 years on Main Street in Roscommon in 2003. He was also a devout member of the Houghton Lake Seventh-day Adventist Church. George was a passionate lover of opera and cruises.
George will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his beloved and devoted partner of almost 50 years Norma Tanner; children Karren (Donald) Jensen, George Edward Kieler Jr. and William J. Kieler III; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
George is preceded in death by his parents William and Ida Kieler and brother John Kieler.
A funeral will take place at Wagner and Walsh Funeral Directors at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, with visitation beginning at 1 p.m. Masks will be required during the visitation and service.
Those that do not wish to attend the service in person due to distance, the weather or the pandemic, may watch the service streamed live at: https://www.facebook.com/wagnerandwalshfuneraldirectors
The family prefers memorial contributions be made in George’s name to the Houghton Lake Seventh-day Adventist Church.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner and Walsh Funeral Directors, Roscommon.
