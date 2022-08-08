Dr. John Richard Carney, MD, died on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, of natural causes at the age of 100. He was the son of Professor Robert J. Carney and Frances Sweet (Gibson) Carney. He was born in Ann Arbor on Aug. 18, 1921, and was a graduate of Ann Arbor High School in the class of 1945. During medical school on July 24, 1944, he married his classmate, Ruth Virginia Carr, daughter of Michigan Supreme Court Chief Justice Leland Walker Carr. Ruth and John graduated together and went through their lives together hand-in-hand. The Carneys interned at Los Angeles County General Hospital. After his two years in the U.S. Navy, on loan to the Veteran’s Administration, they continued their medical training at St. Joseph’s Mercy Hospital in Ann Arbor.

