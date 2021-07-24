Ludington lost a champion of its coastal community in the passing of Sid McKnight on Dec. 16, 2019.
He opened the City Marina with his boat Okay Sea and became one of the first occupants of Harbor View when it was completed. Marina life with boating and fishing buddies and golf games at Lincoln Hills were high points of his summers.
His local participation in the Community Foundation, the West Shore Community College Board and the Maritime Museum gave him great pride in Ludington’s growth. He spearheaded the campaign for the Epworth sculpture in Waterfront Park. He loved Ludington.
He derived great personal enjoyment in the creation of the Epworth Fund for Ludington, which supports community projects of excellence and annually gives scholarships to Mason County students. He was also a proud Kansan who loved the prairie and, in his retirement, served on the board of the Kansas Nature Conservancy, ultimately as its chairman.
When Sid married his high school sweetheart, Carole, in 1962, they could not have imagined creating a country home on never-plowed prairie where merely looking out the window was an adventure.
As he would often say to Carole, “We are living in the Discovery channel!”
Holidays there were shared with children and grandchildren who inherited his passion for the prairie.
His chosen profession was dentistry, becoming the first periodontist in Johnson County. His love for dentistry was exceeded only by the devoted care he gave his patients.
In his leisure time, Sid enjoyed training his hunting dogs and taking them afield. His love of music, especially jazz, consumed his high school and college years. He played drums in bands and ensembles.
Sid was born in Tyler, Texas, on Dec. 20, 1940, and was just a week shy of his 79th birthday when he passed away peacefully.
A memorial service honoring Sid’s life will be held at the Epworth church (the auditorium) on Thursday, July 29, at 4 p.m.
Sid was a man who had a joy for life and pursued many interests with keen focus and contagious energy.
He leaves his wife Carole; daughter Allison (Michael Kramer); son Dr. Sidney McKnight III (Dr. Abbie); six grandchildren Evan, Noah, Sam, Duncan, Eli and Mia; and, one great-grandchild Elsie.