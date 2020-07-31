Duane G. Cooper, age 78, passed away May 24, 2020. A Mass from the Order of Christian Funerals will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020 at St. Simon Catholic Church, with Rev. Wayne B. Wheeler, Jr. presiding. Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.
Duane G. Cooper obit
Jeff Kiessel
