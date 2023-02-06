Dwain passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 27, 2023 at the age of 73. Dwain “Du” grew up in Scottville, where he graduated from Mason County Central High School in 1968. After graduation, Dwain served four years in the U.S. Navy as a cook. His love of cooking remained after the Navy and he enjoyed entertaining family and friends. Dwain was known for his sense of humor. He loved giving nicknames to those he cared about. He liked being outdoors, grilling, gardening, landscaping and attending the Coast Guard Festival in Grand Haven. Dwain was always hardworking and had a great work ethic that he passed down to his children. Dwain was preceded in death by his parents Dwain Irish Sr. and Johanna (Talsma) Irish. He is survived by his wife of 12 years Karen Irish; children Paul Irish, Heather Irish, Christine “Crissy” (Irish) Thompson and stepdaughter Nina Lewis and her fiancé, Eric Brown; grandchildren Brittney and Jacob Blaskis, Amber Irish, Devin Irish, Jason Kelly, Zacharee Cline, Saydee Cline, Cody Thompson, Amber Thompson, Hayden Brown and Easton Brown; brother Kirk Irish; sister Sharyn Saper; sister-in-law Barbara Shann and brother-in-law Keith Shann; nephews Michael Nowlin and his fiancé Megan Bos and Seth Shann.
Dwain was truly one of a kind and left an impact on those who knew him.
Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at the pier in Ludington this summer.