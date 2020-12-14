Dwight Maier Roberts, age 78, of La Mesa, California, passed away Dec. 10, 2020 at home following a terminal illness. He was born Oct. 12, 1942, in Detroit, the son of Donald and Bette Roberts.
Dwight was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his loving wife Sandy; his step-daughter Suriya Stewart; two grandchildren Ayrlanna and Marsaill; brothers Douglas Roberts of Portsmouth, Virginia, and David (Linda) Roberts of Ludington; sister Suzanne (Earl) Babbie of Hot Springs Village, Arkansas; and many nieces and nephews.
Dwight graduated from Ludington High School in 1960. He honorably served in the U.S. Navy for three years as a Seabee in Spain. He then attended and graduated with honors from Michigan State University with a bachelor’s and a master’s degree. He taught special education for years before transitioning to becoming a school principal until his retirement.
Dwight enjoyed long bicycle rides, was an avid golfer and enjoyed sailing most of his adult life. He was a member of the Mission Bay Yacht Club.
Dwight was known by his friends and family alike as a modest, thoughtful and patient person. He left an enormous imprint on the hearts of those who had the privilege to know and love him.
Due to complications of the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no service at this time. A memorial gathering will be scheduled at a future date.
“Twenty years from now, you will be more disappointed by the things you didn’t do than those you did. So throw off the bowlines. Sail away from safe harbor. Catch the wind in your sails, explore. Dream. Discover.” — Mark Twain