Earl Duane Fuller, 86, of Ludington, formerly of Cadillac, passed away on Sunday, May 29, 2022. A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 10, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington with visitation starting at 10 am. Earl will be laid to rest at Lakeview Cemetery. Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.OakGroveLudington.com.

