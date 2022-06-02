Earl Duane Fuller, 86, of Ludington, formerly of Cadillac, passed away on Sunday, May 29, 2022.
Earl was born on May 15, 1936 in Cadillac, the son of Gordon and Ann (Meekhof) Fuller. He graduated from Cadillac High School with the class of 1954. In 1959, he enlisted in the U.S. Army where he was stationed in Friedburg, Germany. Upon his return to the United States, he worked for Giant Supermarket for 41 years, then nine years at Great Lakes Casting.
Earl loved going for walks at the Ludington State Park, hunting, camping and going out on the golf course. He had a soft heart for animals and had many different pets over the years.
Earl is survived by his loving companion Rosemarie Wrege; children Alan (Linda) Fuller, Cori (Dave) Bennett, Jan (Walt) Bower, David Organ, Nancy Saxton, Donna (Clarence) Garrow, Robert (Christine) Wrege, Diane (Greg) Craven and Janice (John Gilligan) Jensen; 19 grandchildren and 25 great- grandchildren. Also surviving are siblings Beverly (Edward) Clinton, Charmaine Trobridge, Sandra (Richard Slocum) Morris and many nephews and nieces.
Besides his parents, Earl was preceded in death by his wife of 23 years Mayme Schneider Fuller, who passed away on Aug. 14, 2001, his brother Gordon Fuller Jr. and stepson Michael Organ.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 10, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington with visitation starting at 10 a.m. Earl will be laid to rest at Lakeview Cemetery.
Please share your fond memories and photos of Earl at www.OakGroveLudington.com.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.