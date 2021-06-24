Edith Ann (Carlson) Minster, age 81, of Manistee, Michigan, died Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at the Hearts Content Assisted Living Home in Breckenridge, Michigan.
She was born on April 11, 1940 in Manistee, Michigan, daughter of the late Harold A. and Edith L. (Vorpahl) Carlson.
She was a graduate of Manistee High School with the class of 1958 where she had been Homecoming Queen her senior year. Edith married Henry Edward Minster on Aug. 25, 1962 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Manistee. They have celebrated over 58 years of marriage together.
She had been employed as a secretary to Wayne Linke in the purchasing department at the Packaging Corporation of America in Filer City from 1958 until 1962.
While her husband was in college in Kalamazoo she also worked as a secretary for the head of the microbiology department at the Upjohn Company from 1962 until 1965. After being a stay-at-home mom for her children she went back to work as a secretary at Washington and Madison Elementary Schools until her retirement.
Edie enjoyed sports and following her children while they participated in sports while they were growing up. As a young lady she enjoyed snow skiing. She was an avid Michigan State Spartan fan and also found time to do a lot of sewing and decorating in her home. She was a member of Faith Covenant Church of Manistee and a member of the B.P.O Elks Lodge No. 250 of Manistee, and a past member of the Loyal Order of Moose Lodge No. 1128 Auxiliary of Manistee.
She is survived by her husband, Dr. Henry E. Minster of Manistee; two daughters, and sons-in-law, Kelly and Fred Phillips and Amy and Rod Grandy all of Mt. Pleasant; one son and daughter in-law, Todd and Stephanie Minster of Vacaville, California; six grandchildren, Nathan and Caden Minster, Gabriella and Ty
Phillips and Emily and Andrew Vos; her sister, Judy Weybright of The Villages, Florida; several nieces and nephews.
Her brother Charles Carlson preceded Edie in death.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Faith Covenant Church of Manistee located at 475 Eighth St. with Pastor Erik Carlson officiating.
The members of the BPO Elks Lodge No. 250 of Manistee will conduct memorial services at the church as part of the funeral service. The family will receive friends at the church on Tuesday one hour prior to the funeral service.
A luncheon for family and friends will be held at the church following the service. Those wishing to remember Edie are asked to consider a donation in her name to the Hearts Content Assisted Living Home in Breckenridge, Michigan or to the BPO Elks Lodge No. 250 of Manistee. Envelopes will be available at the church on Tuesday morning.
The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.