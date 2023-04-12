Edith Mae Proctor was born the day after her mother’s birthday at St. Luke’s Hospital in Chicago Aug. 19, 1926, to her mother Jessie Mildred Adams Proctor and father John Rundlett Proctor. At an early age her mother recognized her artistic talents and made sacrifices to enroll her in private art lessons along with classes at the Art Institute of Chicago. She lived in Beverly, Illinois until age 12, when they moved to Pentwater.
On her arrival at Pentwater beach, as an only child and seeking out new friends, she gave herself the name Kitty (Gunsmoke) which fit her personality perfectly throughout her life. Her spontaneity, witty sense of humor and infectious laugh brought laughter and happiness to many people. She was always welcoming of others and was thankful for the many friends she made of all ages and all walks of life.
Kitty went to Pentwater High School for two years and then to Hart High School, graduating in the class of 1944. She moved on to attend the Chicago Academy of Art for one year, then the University of Wisconsin. Following her dreams, she moved to Florida and attended the Ringling School of Art for three and a half years. It was during this dedicated time, under wonderful instruction, her talent in portrait oil painting and charcoal drawing flourished.
After some time, she returned to Pentwater, where she met Maurice “Red” Kokx, with whom she married and started a family. Kitty, a lifelong dedicated mother, also became a grandmother and great-grandmother. She joined the Centenary United Methodist Church and raised her children in Sunday school and later as members. She worked hard to raise kind and ambitious children.
Professionally, Kitty dedicated herself to watercolor art. She attended the first Pentwater Art Fair and many thereafter. Kitty became the “Pentwater Artist” creating happy memories in watercolor for countless people who love Pentwater and the surrounding region. She experienced great joy when someone liked her paintings. Kitty received numerous awards and recognition for her work. Her paintings hang in homes across the world. Kitty taught many art classes for children and adults in Oceana and Mason Counties. She also worked at the Crystal Lake Trainable School for 10 years and cherished her friendships with the students and teachers there.
Proud of her Scottish heritage, Kitty was able to travel to Scotland, visiting many sites of her ancestry. She also traveled to Hawaii, Puerto Rico and San Francisco, and attended numerous art workshops across the United States.
In her most recent years, she was thankful for the kind caregivers of Shepherds Staff who loved and cared for her at home, as well as all the kind and dedicated people who loved and cared for her at the Oceana County Medical Care Facility.
Kitty is survived by her three sons of whom she was very proud, Dr. William M. Kokx, of Pentwater; Reverend Douglas S. (Susan) Kokx, Clermont, Florida; and Dr. Gordon A. (Dr. Kimberly) Kokx, St. Paul, Minnesota; three grandchildren, Patty (Kyle) Kokx-Zegan, Gordon W. Kokx and Cameron M. Bullock; and two great-grandchildren, Tess and Jax Zegan.
Kitty was preceded in death by her parents, Mildred Fischer and John Proctor, along with her second father, Gustave “Corky’’ Fisher.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, April 14, 2023, at Centenary United Methodist Church, 82 S Hancock St., Pentwater, with the Rev. Dr. Vaughn W. Thurston-Cox presiding. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service, and a luncheon will immediately follow services at the church. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Centenary United Methodist Church.
Services will be viewable online through the church's media page
