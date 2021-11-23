Edna “Chic” Payne, age 87, passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 19, 2021, in Las Cruces, New Mexico. She was born on June 28, 1934, to Grove and Estella Taylor in Ruby Creek. The youngest of 12 children, she was affectionately nicknamed “Chic,” a nickname she would proudly keep the rest of her life. She was an avid golfer and enjoyed socializing with family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Jack Payne Sr and 10 siblings. Surviving are her children Mary (Steve) Isaacks, Anna (Steve) lyles, Ed (Verlyn) Walunus and Joe Walunus; stepchildren Jack Payne Jr. (Judy), Connie (Frank) DeFlavia and Diane Payne; sister Bessie Stolcenberg; and, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Memorial service to be held in Spring 2022.
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
Trending Recipes
Poll
What is your favorite dish at Thanksgiving?
You voted: