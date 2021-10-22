Edna Louise Fargo went to be with the Lord on Oct. 11, 2021, at the age of 91. She was born May 18, 1930, in Boyne City, the daughter of Osta and James Phillips, and grew up in Ludington. Edna will be remembered by all who knew her for her bright smile and sweet disposition.
Edna met Walter Henry Fargo in Ludington, and on June 19, 1948, they were married at Washington Avenue Baptist Church. They raised five children and celebrated 67 years together before he preceded her in death in 2015. When they were younger, one of their favorite pastimes was riding Walter’s motorcycle. They also loved camping in local state parks for many years, enjoying time near Lake Michigan.
Their home was a gathering place for barbecues and bonfires, and they spent much of their time outdoors tending their yard and garden with the help of their children and grandchildren.
Known for her sweet tooth, Edna always had ice cream cups and pastries to offer and the familiar smell of zucchini bread baking greeted you as you entered their home.
A woman of faith, she was a longtime member of Bachelor Evangelical Covenant Church, volunteering with numerous church missions and singing with the choir. Edna also worked at American Laundry, Star Watch Case and Stokleys.
Gracious with her time and her love, Edna was there to offer a helping hand to anyone in need. She was a kind soul whose laugh made a lasting impact on those that met her, including the staff at Oakview Medical Care Facility where she resided during her final days after a stroke necessitated additional medical care.
In addition to Walter, Edna was preceded in death by her daughter Debra Fargo; son Ron Fargo; grandson Frankie Smedley; and, granddaughters Laura Sounders and Heather Smedley.
She will be greatly missed by her children Rhonda (John Newberry) Fargo, Lucinda (Richard) Roberts and Richard Fargo; grandchildren Julie Modrok, Rachelle Modrok, Brandy Arnold, Iesha (Bryan) Jolly, Craig Fargo, Rebecca Fargo, Cortney Fargo, Cody Fargo, Billy Smedley, Michael Smedley, Robert Tenney, Ronald Fargo Jr. and Donald Fargo; and numerous great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Bachelor Evangelical Covenant Church, 5940 East Sugar Grove Road, Fountain, MI 49410, with a luncheon and graveside committal to follow.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.