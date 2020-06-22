Edna Mae (Hansen) Nelson, 87, entered into rest early Sunday morning, June 21, following several months of loving care by her husband Will with support by Hospice of Michigan and her children.
Edna was born Feb. 26, 1933 at their family home on Washington Avenue in Ludington, the eighth child of Hans I. and Juliane (Andersen) Hansen. She spent her childhood there and later at their home on Meyers Road “out in the country.” Edna was baptized and confirmed at the Bethany Methodist Church and was a life-long member of the Methodist Church. She graduated from Ludington High School in 1951 then worked as a floral designer at Jimmy’s Flowers in Ludington. She was preparing for a floral design job in the Detroit area when she met her future husband at a local club. When he asked her to dance, she declined but he persevered (we’re glad he did). After a several months courtship she married Wilbur Verner Nelson on March 26, 1955. As an expression of his love Will has brought her a dozen red roses every year on their anniversary for 65 years.
Edna and Will lived their entire lives in the Ludington area, first on Will’s Johnson Road farm then later in the two homes they built together. While raising their children, Edna worked holidays at Jimmy’s Flowers then several other flower shops after Jimmy’s closed. She sang with the Ludington Melodiers, was president of the PTA, worked to make Pere Marquette a charter township then continued to serve on the planning commission. She also served as chair of the Ludington UMC Memorial Committee for many years. Upon Will’s retirement in 1986, they spent almost 30 years wintering in Lakeland, Florida, where they enjoyed Detroit Tigers spring training, various parks and “the Florida sunshine”!
Edna was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Ruth Carpenter, Agnes Nickelson, Vera Nickelson, Thora Bjornstrom and her brothers, Hans I Hansen Jr., George and Russell Hansen.
She is survived by her four children, Suzanne (Terry) Major, Cheryl (Dick) Lundberg, David (Mary Beth) Nelson and Eric Nelson; 10 grandchildren, Juli (Justin) Main, Melissa (Marty) Lundberg, Marc (Casey) Lundberg, Adam (Tanya) Lundberg, Katherine (Jasen) Melnick, Rebecca (Will) Miles, Sean Nelson, Bradley Nelson, Kayla Nelson and Thomas Nelson; eight great-grandchildren, Caleb, Charity and Cara Main, Cameron, Hailey, Owen and Maverick Lundberg and Waylon Lundberg. She also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews and life-long friends.
Visitation will take place at Oak Grove Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 24 from 5 to 7 p.m. For the safety of everyone, a mask will be required while at the funeral home. Graveside services for Edna Nelson will be held on Thursday, June 25 at 11 a.m., at Lakeview Cemetery with pastors Dennis Bromley and Norman Letsinger officiating. During the outdoor service masks are optional but will be appreciated. Memorial gifts may be directed to Hospice of Michigan (www.hom.org/) or Mason County Historical Society (https://masoncountyhistoricalsociety.com/).
Edna’s legacy will continue through her family and the memories they have of holidays and family time enjoyed together. She was proud of her Norwegian heritage and will be remembered as a loving and faithful wife, mother and grandmother; and of course by one of her favorite bits of advice often shared with her family “Remember to take time to smell the roses.” She will be dearly missed.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.