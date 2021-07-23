Edward “Eddie” L. James, age 73, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at his home in Ludington. A memorial service will be held Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the pavilion at Memorial Tree Park on North Washington in Ludington. Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.

