Edward “Eddie” L. James, age 73, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 at his home in Ludington.
Edward was born in Ludington on March 1, 1947, the son of Edward and Doris James. Edward graduated from Ludington High School with the class of 1967. On June 3 of that year, he married Sandra Ivancik.
Edward started working at the age of 12, babysitting and doing odd jobs. A few years later, he started working for Underwood Construction. Then he went to work for Epworth Assembly where he was treasured amongst the residence. When he retired in 2012, he started driving the Epworth Beach Buggy during the summer. Edward was a member of Assembly of God Church.
Edward enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, painting things to make them look new, and just being with his family.
Edward is survived by his wife Sandra James; children Anisa James and Nicholas (Candy McKinnon) James; siblings Judy (Larry) Morrison and Roger (Mardi) James; sister-in-law Rene James; brother-in-law Denny Dancz; nieces, nephews and cousins.
Besides his parents, Edward was preceded in death by his infant daughter Cindy Ann James; and, siblings Jean Dancz and Larry James.
Edward has been laid to rest next to his daughter at Lakeview Cemetery in Ludington. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family.
Please share your fond memories of Edward at www.OakGroveLudington.com.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.