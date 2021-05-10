Edward “Ed” Eugene Franckowiak, 67, passed away unexpectedly April 17, 2021, at his home in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. He was born May 29, 1953, in Detroit to Edward and Emilia Franckowiak. Ed moved to Southern California from Michigan in the early 1980s. He graduated from Oxnard College. He met and married the love of his life, Judi Cartier. They were married at sunset over the Pacific Ocean, in Shell Beach, San Luis Obispo, California. Together they shared over 40 years together.
Ed and Judi relocated to Northern California in the 1990s. After retiring from the State of California, they moved to Lake Havasu City, Arizona, in 2014. Ed and Judi split their time between Ludington and Lake Havasu City, Arizona.
Ed loved the outdoors and was an avid backcountry skier and waterfowl and deer hunter. He enjoyed boating and fishing on Hamlin Lake and Bridgeport, California. He loved classic rock music, playing the guitar and enjoyed photography. While living in Ventura County, California, tennis was his passion. Golf later became his game. Crashing thunderstorms in Michigan and sunsets over Hamlin Lake, Lake Havasu and the Pacific Ocean were treasured. He loved to travel, especially on annual trips to Maui.
He attended Hilltop Church and was a member of the Eagles lodge, Lincoln Hills Golf Club and Lake Havasu Lighthouse Club. Ed was a volunteer lighthouse keeper at the North Breakwater Light.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents Edward and Emilia and his beloved chocolate labs Dukie, Max and Hunter.
He is survived by his wife Judith Cartier; his daughter Jodi Reeder; his brother John (Tara) Franckowiak; his sisters Adrienne (Don) Larkins, Claudette and Beverly; his two grandchildren; and his nieces, nephews and cousins, valued friends and neighbors.
A celebration of Ed’s life will be held this summer at Hamlin Lake.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a free card go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze.
Donations may be made in Ed’s memory to Mayo Clinic, Cancer Research, 13400 East Shea, Scottsdale, AZ 85295.