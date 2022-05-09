Edward H. Beyer Sr., age 96, of Ludington, passed away Sunday, May 8, 2022. A visitation will be held Monday, May 16, 2022, from 6-8 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home in Ludington. A funeral will be held Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church. Family will greet friends starting at 10 a.m. A full obituary will appear at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.
