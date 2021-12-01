Edward Jerome “Easy Man” O’Brien, aged 79, passed away peacefully on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in the care of Hospice of Michigan with his family by his side. Edward was born on Feb. 26, 1942, in Weare Township of Oceana County, the son of Edward Patrick and Mary Magdalena (Reamer) O’Brien and grew up in the Ludington area.
Edward was preceded in death by his parents Edward and Lena O’Brien, his granddaughter Casey O’Brien, and his brothers Joe, Gilbert and Gerald O’Brien.
He will be missed by his children David (Lisa) O’Brien, Larry (Connie) O’Brien, Becky O’Brien Slimmen and Ken (Lisa) O’Brien; his brothers Raymond and Carl O’Brien; his sister MaryAnn Workman; and, many other extended family members.
A ceremony to celebrate Edward’s life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4, at the Baldwin Assembly of God Church with a luncheon to follow. Burial will take place at McCumber Cemetery in Branch at a later date. Those who wish to remember Edward with a memorial donation are asked to please consider Hospice of Michigan.
