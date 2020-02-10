Edward Joseph Albrecht Sr, 82, of Wilmington, died Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. He was born in Ludington on Dec. 7, 1937, son of Joseph and Jule Albrecht. He was preceded in death by his wife of 30 years Kay, his sister Jean Comstock and brothers Donald and Robert Albrecht.
He is survived by his sister Nancy Rodriguez of Ludington; his four sons, Edward Albrecht Jr (Denise) of Wilmington, North Carolina, Dale and Todd Albrecht of Leland, North Carolina, and Rick (Penelope) Romans of Marne; grandchildren Dr Ryan (Anna) and Kyle (Lisa Maleski) Romans, Alex (Ciera), Adam (Cassie), Eddie and Jordan Albrecht, Adam Williams; great-grandchildren: Rosalyn Grace and Clara Elise Romans, Autumn and Aiden Williams; many loved nieces and nephews and friends Ginny Murray and Holly Joy.
Ed served in the U.S. Army and Army Re-serves. For many years, he owned a snow plowing business and Albrecht Blueberry Farms in West Olive and Pender County, North Carolina. After retiring from farming, he became a technician for Air Serv. In recent years, he helped his sons at Ingram Bros Inc and Albrecht Construction.
Ed was a role model for his family and the many people that knew him. The experiences we have had with him have shaped the Albrecht family forever and will never be forgotten. There will be a memorial service at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, 4849 Castle Hayne Rd, Castle Hayne, NC 28429, on Feb. 15 at 10:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, Ed asked for his friends and family to please donate to the St Stanislaus Church.
In charge of arrangements is Wilmington Funeral & Cremation, 1535 S. 41st Street, Wilmington, NC 28403, 910-791-9099.