Edward Regis Busch Jr., 71, of Ludington, formerly of Royal Oak, passed away on Friday, April 2, 2021.
Ed was born on July 2, 1949, in Detroit, the son of Edward and Jean (Wright) Busch. He graduated in 1967 from Shrine of the Little Flower High School. On Dec. 5, 1975, he married the love of his life, Judith Wyckoff and raised three children.
Ed was a corrections officer for the State of Michigan Department of Correction for 16 years, finally retiring in 2006. He was a member of Mason County Reformed Church. Ed enjoyed football, hunting, wintering in the Dominican Republic and reading about history and religion.
Ed is survived by his wife of 45 years Judith Busch; children Edward R. Busch III, Michael (Erin) Ardison and Kimberly (Trent) Stange; grandchildren Luke and Hadley Ardison and Sebastian Stange; and, sisters Susan Pas and Laura Busch.
Ed’s parents preceded him in death.
There are no services planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Michigan.
Please share your fond memories and photos of Ed at www.OakGroveLudington.com.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.