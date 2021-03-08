Edward S. Jabrocki Jr., age 80, of Ludington, passed away on March 6, 2021. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, with visitation starting at noon. Visitation will also be held on Wednesday, March 10, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements by Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.OakGroveLudington.com.
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
Trending Recipes
Poll
Do you plan to go out to celebrate St. Patrick's Day?
You voted: