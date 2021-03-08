Edward S. Jabrocki Jr., age 80, of Ludington, passed away on March 6, 2021. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, with visitation starting at noon. Visitation will also be held on Wednesday, March 10, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements by Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.OakGroveLudington.com.

