Edward Stanley Jabrocki Jr., age 80, of Ludington, passed away March 6, 2021. He was born Nov. 2, 1940, in Chicago, to Edward and Mildred (Sprague) Jabrocki Sr.
Ed graduated from St. Simon Catholic School in Ludington with the class of 1958 and went on to attend Ferris State University. He married Susan Marie Derby on Oct. 1, 1988, at the Victory Trinity Lutheran Church.
Ed worked with his parents at their bakery, Daisy May Bakery, in Ludington. He owned the Airport Shell and Victory Tractor Sales and also owned and operated with his wife Waste Reduction Systems LLC. Ed retired in 2011.
Ed was a member of Victory Trinity Lutheran Church. He was an Exalted Ruler of the Ludington Elks No. 0736 and was a life time member of the NRA. Ed enjoyed working, collecting guns, and traveling with his wife.
Ed will be greatly missed by his wife, Susan McBride Jabrocki, his children, Anthony (Shelley) Jabrocki, Leon (Belinda) Jabrocki, Jeff (Anna) McBride, and Mark McBride; his grandchildren, Ashley (Robert), Mark Jr., Erin (Jake), Sam (Liz), Kaitlyn, Jacob, Rebecca, and Sara; his five great grandchildren; his brothers, Dave Jabrocki and Paul (Sheila) Jabrocki; and many nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, Ed was preceded in death by his brothers Bob and Pete.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, March 10, 2021, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home in Ludington. A memorial service will be held Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 1 p.m. also at the funeral home. Family will greet friends starting at 12 p.m. on Thursday.
Memorial contributions in Ed’s name may be directed to Victory Trinity Lutheran Church.
