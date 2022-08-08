A time of celebration and remembering the lives of Edwin Dean and Marilyn Raven will held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 15, at the United Methodist Church of Ludington. Friends may visit with their family on Monday from 10 a.m. until time of services at the church. Those who wish to remember Dean and Marilyn with a memorial donation are asked to please consider the Dean and Marilyn Raven Family Memorial Scholarship Fund at West Shore Community College, or to a charity of the donor’s choice.
