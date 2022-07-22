Edwin Dean Raven, age 97, of Ludington and longtime Scottville resident, died early Sunday morning, July 17, 2022, at the Village Manor of Ludington. He will be fondly remembered by his family and friends.
Dean was born on July 9, 1925, in Cadillac, the son of Christian and Gladys (Dunbar) Raven and was one of eight children raised on their family farm. After graduating from Tustin High School, Dean enlisted in the U.S. Navy during World War II. After his discharge from service, he attended Michigan State University where he received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees. On Oct. 6, 1951, he married Marilyn Peterson in Cadillac and they enjoyed 70 years together before Marilyn preceded him in death in December 2021.
Dean and Marilyn moved to Scottville where Dean had begun his career with the Michigan State University Cooperative Extension Service as 4-H agent in 1950, assistant agricultural agent in 1954 and extension director in 1960 until his retirement in 1980. He also served as president of the Scottville Chamber of Commerce, was a founding member and board trustees of West Shore Community College and served on the Mason County Board of Commissioners.
Dean was preceded in death by his brothers Robert, Eugene and Clyde; and his sisters Neva and Lois. He is survived by his brother Ted (Mary) Raven of Tustin; his sister Ann Hyde of Lansing; his sisters-in-law Marge Raven of Kingsley, Kay Erickson Raven of California, Marge Kellam of Virginia, Florence Dunn of Columbus, Indiana, Carol Hoover of Dearborn, Diane (Doug) Berg of Auburn Hills; and brother-in-law Don (Sue) Peterson of Cadillac.
Dean and Marilyn were preceded in death by their granddaughter Mikala Raven; and their son-in-law Brad Bachelder. They will be greatly missed by their children Mark (Taryn) Raven, Marcia Raven of Jacksonville, Oregon, Chris (Vicki) Raven of Ludington and Lori Bachelder of Grand Rapids; their grandchildren Tracy Pehrson, Gregory (Quin) Pehrson, Dean (Andrea) Raven, John (Nealie) Raven, Matt (Geena) Raven, Andrea (Andrew) Pehrson-McKenzie, Meisha (Aaron Haller) Raven, Parker Bachelder and Allyse Holman; their stepgrandchildren Carson Bachelder and Allison Bachelder; their great-grandchildren Macie, Marie, Sadie, Ellie, Madison, Joanna, Cameron and Gabriel; and their stepgreat-grandchildren Cadence, Jordan, Carley, Teigan, Charlotte and Aiden.
A memorial service to celebrate the lives of Dean and Marilyn will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 15 at the United Methodist Church of Ludington. Those who wish to remember them with a memorial donation are asked to please consider the Dean and Marilyn Raven Family Memorial Scholarship Fund at West Shore Community College or to a charity of the donor’s choice.
Please visit Dean’s memory page at www.wymanfuneralservice.com to leave a tribute of Dean and Marilyn for their family to read, or to light a candle in their memory.