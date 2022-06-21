Edwin L. Clark, 91, of Paducah, Kentucky, formerly of Arcadia, Florida, passed away on Sunday, June 19, 2022, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Edwin was born in Searcy, Arkansas, on Aug. 31, 1930, to the late Charles and Estie Clark. He and his wife, Janet, owned and operated Clark’s Castle Point Resort in Ludington for 38 years. Edwin served as the president of the Great Lakes Foundry. Edwin enjoyed spending time fishing and reading.
He is survived by his wife of 73 years Janet Jean Bennett Clark; two daughters Judy Simmons and husband George of Mayfield, Kentucky, and Kathy Peterson of Punta Gorda, Florida; two sons Jack Clark and wife Jean, and Ronald Clark and wife Michelle all of Ludington; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Richard Clark.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Paducah are in charge of arrangements.
You may leave a message light a candle or share a “Hug from Home” at www.milnerandorr.com.