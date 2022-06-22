Beloved husband, father, and grandfather Edwin M. Koziol, age 92, of Scottville, passed away Saturday, June 18, 2022. He was born March 25, 1930, in Chicago to Joseph and Anna Koziol. Ed graduated from Scottville High School and went on to serve his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. After his honorable discharge, Ed attended Michigan State University where he received his master’s degree in Education.
Ed taught art and social studies at Coco Solo High School in the Canal Zone of Panama for more than 20 years. He retired in 1985 and returned home to the Scottville area.
In his spare time, Ed enjoyed playing golf, doing crossword puzzles and watching the news. He liked writing letters to the editor which were published many times. Ed was a private person who cherished and appreciated the quiet and peaceful environment of his family’s woods and farmland.
Ed is survived by his wife Margarita of Scottville; his daughter Liesl (Mike) Scullen of Beverly Hills; his stepchildren Maricenia Potts and Armando Alvear; two grandchildren Lindsey (Eric) and Sean; his great-grandson Nicholas; and, nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, Ed was preceded in death by his sisters Henrietta Kubiak, Julie Hruska and Sophie Nyderek; and, his brother Stanley Koziol.
Ed will be laid to rest next to his brother and parents at Pere Marquette Cemetery in Ludington.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.