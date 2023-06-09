Eileen Frances Bennett, 102, of Ludington, passed away Tuesday, June 6, 2023. Eileen was born June 20, 1920, the daughter of Clark and Catherine (McCarthy) Bennett.
Eileen was a faithful member of St Simon’s Catholic Church and was a member of the Catholic Daughter’s of America. She loved hanging out with her girlfriends and spent a lot of her life traveling the world.
Eileen is survived by her brothers, Tim and Tony Bennett, and multiple great nieces and nephews.
Eileen was preceded in death by her father Clark Bennett; mother Catherine Bennett; sister Beverley Sroka; brother John Bennett; and niece Julie Payment.
Memorial contributions in Eileen’s honor can be made to St. Simon Catholic Church. A graveside service will be held Thursday July 13, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Lakeview Cemetery with Rev. Wayne Wheeler presiding. Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.