Elaine Ann Beach, age 86, of Ludington, passed away on Dec. 27, 2020 at Harbor Hospice-Poppen House Residence.
She was born on Jan. 26, 1934, in St. Clair, to G. Grant and Mildred (McConkey) Smith. Elaine married William S. Beach on June 30, 1956, in St. Clair. He preceded her in death on Jan. 10, 2011, after 54 years of marriage.
Elaine graduated from St. Clair High School in 1952 and went on to obtain her bachelor’s degree in education from Central Michigan University in 1956. She also completed some of her coursework at Western Michigan University and University of Michigan. Elaine worked as an elementary school teacher for Grand Haven Area Public Schools from 1966 to 1988. In 1994, Elaine and William moved from Grand Haven to live at the cottage on Otsego Lake in Gaylord. She moved to Ludington in 2013, after her husband’s passing, to be closer to her daughter, Cindy and family.
Elaine was a member of the United Methodist Church of the Dunes in Grand Haven for 28 years and was most recently a member of the United Methodist Church of Ludington. For many years, Elaine and Bill enjoyed spending the winter months in Leesburg, Florida, at the Hawthorne Retirement Community. In her retirement, Elaine loved to travel. She and Bill traveled not only through the U.S. and Canada, but also to the Scandinavian countries, the British Isles, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Italy and China.
Elaine was a loving mother, grandmother and great- grandmother who cherished spending time with her family and valued her many friendships. She loved to read and sew, gifting her handiwork to others. Elaine was blessed and shared her blessings generously; giving to family, church and community. She had a strong faith and lived her life serving God. She was an inspiration to all in her walk with Christ; loving and accepting the full spectrum of humanity.
Elaine will be lovingly remembered and missed by her daughter Cynthia (Michael) Hill of Ludington; her two sons Curt (Margaret) Beach, DDS of New Bern, North Carolina, and Craig (Laura) Beach of Belding; eight grandchildren Jordan (Kaylin), Casi, Cameron, Matthew, Anna, Grant (Jenny), Kabe and Avri; and three great-grandchildren Gregory, Owen and Lucy. She was preceded in death by her parents G. Grant and Mildred Smith; her husband William; and, three brothers Lee, Robert and Richard Smith.
In accordance with Elaine’s wishes, a private family service and interment has taken place and in the Remembrance Garden at United Methodist Church of the Dunes. Memorial Contributions may be made to United Methodist Church of the Dunes in Grand Haven or United Methodist Church of Ludington. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Elaine’s online guestbook.