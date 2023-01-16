Elaine Brogren was born at home on Feb. 8, 1933, in Ludington to Claude and Denelda Harwood and passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, with her son Jeff by her side.
She graduated from Ludington High School in 1951 and upon graduation she worked for The General Telephone Company as a switchboard operator and was promoted to a supervisor.
On Oct. 24, 1953, she married the love of her life Carl Roy Brogren at The First Methodist Church in Ludington. They shared 54 years until his passing and raised two boys together, Carl and Jeff. She loved Ludington and Hamlin Lake where she lived her entire life. She thought it was God‘s country, so beautiful!
Elaine had a deep love for the Lord, her family, and her close friends. Elaine was an active and faithful member of the Community Church of Ludington and the bible study group.
She enjoyed being a homemaker, raising her two boys, working outside in her yard and feeding the many birds she attracted to her home overlooking Hamlin Lake. Her favorite would be the hummingbirds and made sure they always had fresh nectar at the feeder.
Cooking was one of Elaine’s favorite things to do. She was always trying new recipes, baking up delicious meals, deserts and cookies prepared with love for her family.
She had a special love for children, and when she went back to work, was blessed to have a career for many years as an aide at South Hamlin School, which was where she went to school as a little girl. She retired from the school system in 1993.
Elaine is survived by her son Jeff; grandchildren Kim (Erick) Johnson, Christy (Alan) Drummond and Karl Brogren as well as six great grandchildren.
Elaine was preceded in death by her parents Claude and Denelda Harwood, brother Dennis, her husband Carl Roy, her son Carl Lee and her niece Jo Anna.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Community Church, Hospice of Michigan or American Cancer Society.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home and Community Church of Ludington, www.OakGroveLudington.com.