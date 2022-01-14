Elaine “Lainey” C. Morang, age 60, of Free Soil passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family. She was born Oct. 1, 1961, in Manistee to John and Marjorie (Gunnarsen) Morang Jr. Lainey graduated from Free Soil High School in 1980.
Lainey worked for Oakview Medical Care Facility and Tendercare of Manistee and retired in 2020. She was a member of St. John Cantius. Lainey enjoyed gardening, movies, kayaking and riding her bike. She enjoyed going for walks and her favorite place was the beach. After her visits to the beach, she loved to get some ice cream from Dairy Queen. She loved visiting her mom and any social event whether it was a party, a wedding or a celebration, she was there. She also enjoyed golf cart cruises, walking her dog, and playing with her cat.
Lainey was the best mother and she will be greatly missed by her mother Marjorie Morang; her significant other “Honey Bear” Glen Miller; her children Sarah (Chad Nelson) Penny and Zac (Cady Thomas) Penny; her siblings Cathy Paul, David Morang and Mike Morang. Lainey was preceded in death by her father John Morang Jr. and her grandparents John and Josephine Morang Sr. and Olef and Margaret Gunnersen.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home in Ludington. Family will greet friends starting at 12 p.m.
Memorial contributions in Lainey’s name may be directed to the Angel Foundation. Also, please consider bringing perennials or bulb flowers to plant on her hill on the riverside in the spring.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.