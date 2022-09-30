Eleanor “Ellie” May Stever, 94, of Ludington, passed away Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. She was born March 14, 1928, the daughter of Raymond Hall and Anna (Fliegle) Hall. She graduated from St. Simon’s High School in 1946.
Ellie married Robert “Grubby” Stever on Aug. 31, 1963. She worked as a machine operator for Star Watch Case and retired in 1990. Ellie was a member of the Catholic Daughters. When she wasn’t spending time at the beaches in Ludington, she could often be found traveling, crocheting, collecting frog figurines and playing cards.
Ellie is survived by her children Ann (Ken) Fortin, Kathy (Randy) Engblade, Ellen (Duane) Kissell and Joe (Lucinda) McLain.
She was preceded in death by her parents Ray and Anne Hall, husband Robert Stever, son Timothy McLain and a great-granddaughter Isabella McLain.
A Mass from the Order of Christian Funerals will be held on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 at 11 a.m. at St. Simon Catholic Church with Rev. Wayne B. Wheeler Jr. presiding. She will be laid to rest next to her husband at Rickey Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the donor choice of charities.
Please share your fond memories and photos of Ellie at www.OakGroveLudington.com.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.