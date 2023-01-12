Eleanor Jane Tanis, 97, of Ludington, passed away Jan. 10, 2023. Eleanor was born March 26, 1925, the daughter of Merlin Raab and Anna (Wendlandt) Mehl.
On March 23, 1946, Eleanor married the love of her life, Andrew Tanis. They spent many wonderful, loving years together until his passing. Eleanor was a faithful attendee of Our Savior Lutheran Church. She enjoyed spending time with her family at every opportunity that she could.
Eleanor is survived by daughters Sharon (Ken) Morford, Linda (Tom) Amstutz and Patricia Tanis; grandchildren Wendy (Scott) Tarvin, Wes (Tarina) Eppard, Scott Amstutz and Rick Amstutz; six great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; two sisters-in-law; and, numerous nieces and nephews.
Eleanor was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two brothers and her sister.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Scottville. Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. with the service beginning at 11 a.m. Memorial contributions in Eleanor’s honor can be made to Our Savior Lutheran Church or Hospice of Michigan. Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.