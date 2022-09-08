Eleanore “Ellie” Josephine (Fox) Huff, age 95, of Ludington, passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022.
Ellie was born on July 27, 1927, the oldest of five children of Leonard and Marjorie (Fraiser) Fox. She married Earl A. Huff on May 31, 1947. Together, they lived in Grand Rapids, Battle Creek and Belding before relocating to Ludington. While there, they owned and operated the Madison Mini Mart, a local convenience store for 20 years until their retirement in the late 1990s.
Ellie was a longtime member of St. Simon Catholic Church and volunteered at Ludington Spectrum Health Hospital for more than 40 years, greeting all the staff departments with her smiling face while delivering the mail. She spent her free time before and after retirement bowling, golfing, solving crossword puzzles and spending time with family and friends. She will be remembered most for her happy outlook on life and an independent spirit that demonstrated love and care for those around her.
Ellie is survived by her children Richard (Caroll) Huff, Thomas Huff, Terry Huff and Gail (Max) Gibbard; her siblings Anne (Robert) Sorrelle, June Kemmler, Robert (Patricia) Fox and Patricia Rehmann; granddaughters Rachel Gibbard, Lauren Gibbard and Nicole Gibbard; and many nieces, nephews and other special loved ones.
Besides her parents, Ellie was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 52 years, Earl Huff.
Her funeral will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington with Rev. Wayne B. Wheeler Jr. presiding, with a visitation beginning at noon prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital Foundation Fund.
