Eleanore J. Huff, 95, of Ludington, passed away on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. Her funeral will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington with Rev. Wayne B. Wheeler Jr. presiding. Visitation will begin at noon at the funeral home. Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.OakGroveLudington.com.

