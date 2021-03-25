Elisabeth “Beth” Sue Mitchell passed unexpectedly at her home in Grand Rapids. She had been dealing with health issues for some time.
Beth graduated from Mason County Central in 1988. She was working at Beltline Bar and Restaurant in Grand Rapids for the past seven years.
She had several hobbies and interests, but what she loved most of all was spending time with her family.
She is survived by her parents Donald and Crystal Mitchell of Ludington; her brothers James Mitchell of Ludington, Vincent Mitchell of Muskegon and Robert Mitchell of Grand Rapids; her sister-in-law Donna Mitchell of Ludington; and, nieces and nephews.
She is greatly missed.
Beth would voice this message if she could: “Don’t cry for me, I’ll be OK.”