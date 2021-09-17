Elizabeth “Betsy” Beldock, 43, passed away Sept. 4, 2021, after a lengthy illness. She was born in 1978 to Robert and Mary (Masters) Zimmerman. In 1988, Betsy moved with her mother and sister to Ludington. She graduated from Ludington High School in 1996, and then went on to earn a bachelor’s degree from Calvin College.
While she did briefly live in California and Midland, Betsy spent most of her adulthood in Kalamazoo. She worked various places over the years, including ACU Corp Inc., Wolverine Bank, Medical Weight Loss Clinic, Aflac, Employment Plus, Nulty Insurance and Technology Solutions of Michigan.
In September 2020, Betsy decided to move back to Ludington to help her mother. Soon after, she found a career she truly loved at Meijer. Betsy was a very hard worker, and she took pride in her work. She loved all the great people she worked with, and it brought joy to her life.
We will always remember Betsy’s love for the view of the beach at Lake Michigan, her many walks she enjoyed taking and her big heart she had for her family.
Betsy is survived by her mother Mary Zimmerman; her brother Bob (Kathy) Zimmerman of Massachusetts and his children, Emily, Will and Pete; her brother Bruce (Solange) Zimmerman of Massachusetts and his children, Caroline, Lara and Thomas; her brother Michael Sayen of Minnesota and his child, Padah; her brother Richard (Helen) Sayen and his children, Genesis and Jaida; and her sister Katy (Josh) Johnson of Michigan and Katy’s children, Ashley, Katelyn and Hunter.
Betsy was preceded in death by her father Robert Zimmerman and her sister Darcey James.
Betsy’s Celebration of Life will take place at 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Stearns Hotel in Ludington.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations towards a memorial bench that will be located at the Big Sable Lighthouse in Ludington. There is a GoFundMe account set up to receive donations in honor of Betsy, or donations may be sent directly to Sable Point Lighthouse Keepers Association, P.O. Box 673, Ludington, Michigan, 49431, or visit www.splka.org/donate.html
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.