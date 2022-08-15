Elizabeth “Bette” Wing, age 98, of Custer, passed away Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. A visitation and rosary will be held at 10 a.m. followed by a funeral mass at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Custer on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.

