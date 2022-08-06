Elizabeth “Betty” Moeckel Williams, age 87, passed away on June 24, 2022, in Fort Myers, Florida. A graveside service will take place at Munith Cemetery on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at 11 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Capital Area Humane Society. Arrangements by Caskey-Mitchell Funeral Home, Stockbridge.
