Elizabeth Edlay Bogner of Ludington, age 97, passed away on June 7, 2021. “Edlay,” as her friends and family called her, was born on July 16, 1923, to Edward and Agnes (Giegling) McFall in Saginaw.
Edlay graduated from Flint Northern High School in 1941 and went on to attend Mount Pleasant Beauty School. She married her husband, Hubert F. Bogner, on Aug. 21, 1948.
Edlay absolutely loved dancing. She also enjoyed playing cards and word searches. Edlay had a strong lifelong belief – Never complain, because someone always has it worse than you.
She is survived by her daughter Linda (Danny) Sanford, her sons Steve (Barb) Bogner and Jim (Linda) Bogner, her nine grandchildren, her nine great-grandchildren and one great, great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Hubert and her daughter Barbara Hatch.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.