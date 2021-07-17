Elizabeth Elaine “Betty” Maskal passed away peacefully in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Sunday, July 11. Betty was born in Ludington, July 28, 1920, to Frank and Clara Johnson, and lived most of her life here. She graduated from Ludington High School and Michigan State University where she met her husband John (Jack) Maskal, who preceded her in death in 2009. Betty was active in the community, Lincoln Hills Golf Club and Community Church. She is survived by her daughters Karen Maskal Edgar of St. Charles, Missouri, and Mary Maskal of Stuart, Florida, her two grandsons and four great-grandchildren.
