Elizabeth J. Smalley, age 85, of Free Soil, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022.
Elizabeth was born on July 13, 1936, the daughter of the late John J. and Hazel M. (Peterson) Bennett. She married the love of her life, Harry A. Smalley, on June 25, 1954, and they celebrated 64 wonderful years together. Elizabeth was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.
Elizabeth truly enjoyed nature, gardening and nurturing her beautiful flowers, outings to Crystal Gardens and Weesies where she would buy the hugest pot of pink geraniums she could find, feeding her little hummingbird friends, swimming, camping in the sand dunes near the beach, and hiking many trails with Harry. She and Harry also loved to just take off on road trips and travel all over.
Elizabeth spent most of her life, except for a few years, living at the “Old Fox Ranch,” a term fondly used by her cousins when they would come for a visit. For a period of time her parents did actually raise fox for their pelts to be sold. When Elizabeth was a little girl, she would take some of the baby fox, line them up and then dress them in doll clothes and play with them. In recent years she would often share stories such as this one, giving us more of an idea of what it was like to grow up in her era.
Elizabeth was the heart and soul of our family, always so supportive and interested in everything we were doing. Even when we were grown, she still wanted to take care of us. She would also get this big smile when she knew any of her grandchildren or great-grandchildren were coming for a visit. Elizabeth was never a materialistic person, but instead led a very simple, kindly life and shared all that she had with others. In their later years, Elizabeth and Harry began what came to be a kind of tradition of gathering together near the end of the day on the porch with any family members who happened to stop by for a visit. Lots of laughs and good conversation took place.
Elizabeth remained her own person right to the end and chose to leave the hospital and spend her last days at home where she gave us all her final gift of time to be with us. We can’t thank the Munson Health Hospice Care people enough for the great care they gave to Mom.
We know, quite simply, that our world and the loving home Mom made for us was a better place for Mom having lived in it. Her spirit will always be with us, and her love will live forever in our hearts. God alone can tell how much she will be missed. She truly gave so much but asked so little.
Elizabeth is survived by her daughters Linda (Tony) Papes, Gail (Curt) Luomala and Jennifer Larson; her niece Beth Maki; her nephews James Maki and John Bennett; seven grandchildren Sarah (Joe) Hendges, Kevin (Heather) Papes, Kimberly (Steve) Papes-Opalka, Lance Luomala, Craig Luomala, Joshua (Lauren) Larson, Dustin (Bridgette) Larson; six great-grandchildren Alivia, Adeline, Paxton, Roman, Everly and Abigail; and last but not least her special little kitty Daisy May.
Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband Harry Smalley; her parents John and Hazel Bennett; her sister Margaret Maki; her brother John M. Bennett; and her nephew Jeffrey Maki.
Per Elizabeth’s wishes, no funeral services will be held.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association or Munson Hospice.
The family has entrusted arrangements to Oak Grove Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Manistee.
“No eye has seen, no ear has heard, no mind has conceived what God has prepared for those who love him.” (1 Corinthians 2-9)