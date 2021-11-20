Elizabeth Jean Kiefer, 101, of Pentwater, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. She was born July 19, 1920, in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of James and Elizabeth (Otto) Candlin.
While in Chicago, Elizabeth attended the Chicago Conservatory of Music. She was also an artist who enjoyed painting, drawing and writing.
Elizabeth was a community-oriented woman, being active with the Pentwater Yacht Club, as well as a member of the Centenary United Methodist Church in Pentwater.
Following along with her giving soul, she was a proud supporter of The Community Center Foundation and Children’s Farm, in Palos Park, Illinois.
Elizabeth is survived by her sons Charles C. Kiefer and Donald C. (Susi) Kiefer; grandchildren Donna Miller, Charlotte Kiefer, Carolyn Shimel, Steve Kiefer and Courtney Ashley; and eight great- grandchildren.
Elizabeth was preceded in death by her loving husband Charles H. Kiefer on Nov. 1, 2002; as well as her parents James and Elizabeth Candlin; daughter-in-law Nancy M. (Fisher) Kiefer; siblings Ruth (Malcolm) Johnson and James (Estelle) Candlin; and grandson-in-law Doug Miller.
Elizabeth will be privately laid to rest in Pentwater Township Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Centenary United Methodist Church Wednesday Community Dinners, P.O. Box 111, Pentwater, MI 49449, 231-869-5900.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. www.beaconfh.com